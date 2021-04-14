Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,052. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

