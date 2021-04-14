Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,056 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,100% compared to the average daily volume of 158 put options.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Shares of PHR opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,420,132. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

