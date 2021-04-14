Traders Buy Large Volume of Altimeter Growth Put Options (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,574 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical volume of 288 put options.

NASDAQ:AGC opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Altimeter Growth has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth $32,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth $5,144,000.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

