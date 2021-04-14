Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 6,108 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,707% compared to the average daily volume of 338 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Yandex by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,129 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

YNDX opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 175.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.31. Yandex has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

