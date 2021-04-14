Transcodium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,178.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $238,855.22 and approximately $2,178.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00680712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036239 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

