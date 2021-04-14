TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Sets New 12-Month High at $628.25

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $628.25 and last traded at $625.43, with a volume of 2330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $618.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $598.83 and a 200-day moving average of $570.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

