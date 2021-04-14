TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 154.6% in March

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 154.6% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.97. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

