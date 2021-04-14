Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,912 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Translate Bio worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 160,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after buying an additional 147,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 91,084 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,742,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 82,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

TBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Shares of TBIO opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

