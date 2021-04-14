Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Translate Bio worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.