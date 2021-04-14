Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 9.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 215,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,928,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

