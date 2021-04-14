Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Update

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGAN opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transphorm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

