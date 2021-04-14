Travala.com Price Up 17% This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $302.55 million and $14.22 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $6.03 or 0.00009497 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00265161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00726652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.65 or 0.99361326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00842699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 50,200,963 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

