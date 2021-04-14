Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the March 15th total of 286,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,278,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 836,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,338. Trebia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

