Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $104.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TREX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.89. 2,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,163. Trex has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

