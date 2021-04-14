Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 71,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

