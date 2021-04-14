TriState Capital (TSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. On average, analysts expect TriState Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSC opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $770.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.10.

TSC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

