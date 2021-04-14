Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.57 million. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

