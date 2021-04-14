TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.36 Million

Analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $62.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.31 million. TrueCar reported sales of $83.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $269.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $273.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $297.30 million, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

