Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 113,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.