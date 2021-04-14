Truist Financial Corp Acquires 21,581 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 274.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

