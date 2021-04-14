Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in NIO by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,235,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.