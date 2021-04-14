Truist Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

