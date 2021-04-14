Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 222.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,232 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,118,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,636,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.