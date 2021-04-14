Truist Financial Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20.

