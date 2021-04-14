Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $1,256,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,266,911 shares in the company, valued at $634,690,734.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,194,335 shares of company stock worth $87,401,579. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

