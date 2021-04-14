Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,317 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $92,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cree by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 775,882 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $72,793,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cree by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after acquiring an additional 389,532 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other Cree news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CREE opened at $110.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.69. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

