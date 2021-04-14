Truist Financial Corp Invests $1.84 Million in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.62% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 335,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

