Truist Financial Corp Invests $2.12 Million in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

