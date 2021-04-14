Truist Financial Corp Purchases 11,473 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 98,831 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

