Truist Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist from $375.00 to $425.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.24.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $362.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $379.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.88 and a 200 day moving average of $315.01. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

