Truist Raises MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $28.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 22,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,453. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.