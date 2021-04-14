Truist Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $450.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.43.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.43. The company had a trading volume of 139,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,522. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $380.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.08 and a 200 day moving average of $341.57. The company has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

