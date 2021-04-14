Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20,700.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.