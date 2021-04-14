Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $151.25 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.38. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

