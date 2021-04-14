Truist Securiti Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of TPX opened at $38.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $40.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,767,802. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

