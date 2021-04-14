Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $195.55 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00065016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00263252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.22 or 0.00705860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,594.70 or 0.99239132 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.51 or 0.00837909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

