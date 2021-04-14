TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $716.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

