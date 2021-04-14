TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $4.07 or 0.00006511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $332.97 million and $7.90 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00063124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.00634996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00036651 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,763,711 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.