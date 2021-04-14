TTC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00087972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00634844 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00032253 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00036409 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.