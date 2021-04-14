TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $403.21

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.21 ($5.27) and traded as low as GBX 370.40 ($4.84). TUI shares last traded at GBX 376.60 ($4.92), with a volume of 3,840,006 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on TUI. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 403.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 381.86.

In other TUI news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

TUI Company Profile (LON:TUI)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

