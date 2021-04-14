TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $58.69 million and $12.74 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000109 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,932,682,815 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

