Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 3.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Twilio worth $172,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $802,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $3,408,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,943,810 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio stock traded down $13.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.75. 42,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,517. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.43 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.96 and its 200 day moving average is $341.88.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

