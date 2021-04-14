Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Acquires 394,732 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Atlassian accounts for about 3.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.64% of Atlassian worth $179,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.80. The company had a trading volume of 69,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,201. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.58. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $137.55 and a twelve month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

