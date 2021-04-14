Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Decreases Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270,849 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 3.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.15% of Square worth $157,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $99,909,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $88,906,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.88, for a total transaction of $22,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,260 shares of company stock valued at $268,017,536 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Shares of SQ traded down $11.14 on Wednesday, hitting $262.09. 241,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860,190. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

