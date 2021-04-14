Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,942 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 6.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $276,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,959. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.92. The company has a market cap of $433.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

