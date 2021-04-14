Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes $272.93 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 773,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,929,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 6.0% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned about 0.32% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 89.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,881,000 after buying an additional 78,993 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.8% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.91. 20,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.23. The firm has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.92 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

