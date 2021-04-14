Typhoon Network Price Up 44.5% Over Last Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $720,459.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00067770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.72 or 0.00272329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00742142 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00024593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,498.04 or 1.00116418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.32 or 0.00850332 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.