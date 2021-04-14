Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $551,654.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded up 61% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00065563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00269021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.68 or 0.00728449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00024058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,151.76 or 0.99495243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $542.67 or 0.00841640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

