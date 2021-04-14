U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Shares of USCR stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $6,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.