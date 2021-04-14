U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Truist

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
Shares of USCR stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. U.S. Concrete has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $78.99.
In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth $6,176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,475,000 after buying an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 130,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
