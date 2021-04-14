U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.